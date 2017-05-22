GHA one-step ahead of UK in enrolment training, says Govt

Gibraltar is well ahead of the United Kingdom in providing leading edge training for health workers to enhance standards of clinical care, the Gibraltar Government has said.

In a statement the Government highlighted the reintroduction of in-house Nurse Enrolment Training course by the School of Health Studies in 2013 which, it said, has created an opportunity for career progression open to nursing assistants in the GHA, Elderly Residential Services and the Care Agency, who have been in employment for six months.

The minimum entry requirement is five GCSEs, including English and Mathematics, although candidates can also follow the vocational pathway to the enrolment course by completing NVQ Level 2 in Health and Social Care, which provides them with the equivalent qualification.

“Externally assessed by UK university officials, it allows school leavers with a second educational opportunity for career progression in nursing, which did not previously exist,” the Government said.

Candidates will also have to sit a numeracy and literacy examination as part of the selection and those who pass this stage will proceed to interview.

Course materials and books, together with easy access to the skills room, library, journals and databases, are provided by the School of Health Studies.

On successful completion of the 18 month training period, nurses will be able to register and obtain a licence to practice with the Gibraltar Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Registration Board.

They will also acquire an internationally recognized qualification at QCF Level 3 in Health and Social Care.

Candidates who have 5 GCSE’s or NVQ Level 2, together with QCF Level 3, may then be able to apply for the Degree and register with Kingston University London and St. George’s University of London to undertake this programme locally.

The School is currently delivering the fourth cohort of Enrolment training since its reintroduction in 2013.

A total of 47 Enrolled Nurses have successfully completed the training in recent years and became eligible to obtain registration.

In February 2017, 20 candidates commenced their Enrolled Nurse course, which consists of a combination of clinical placements, simulation and theory modules.

According to Janet Lane, Senior Nurse Tutor at the SHS and coordinator of the Enrolment course and vocational training programme, nursing is a vocational profession that requires caring, compassionate and hardworking individuals.

She said: “Nursing is all about strong dedication, a lot of hard work and extraordinary commitment. Nurses make a huge difference in the delivery of good quality of care and have to provide and deliver care that incorporates kindness and dignity at all times.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa, said he was delighted by the positive response to the course by Nursing Assistants.

Mr Costa said: “The aim of this programme is to ensure that nurses in Gibraltar continue to deliver safe, compassionate and highly competent care, as well as creating a quality educational pathway for nursing assistants to better themselves professionally, enhance the skills of our nursing workforce and address the continuing needs of patients across GHA facilities.”

“The introduction of quality training to ensure that we have a local skilled workforce has been one of the signature policies of our administration, and this programme lays very solid foundations to achieve a pool of qualified health workers in Gibraltar whose dedication to professional standards and excellence is worthy of admiration. The GHA and by extension, the entire community, benefits from such advances.”

Related