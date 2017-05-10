GHA app will help doctors

The Gibraltar Health Authority has introduced a new medical app for clinicians that allows them to access pathology test results and contact patients from their mobile devices.

According to the government, the app called Modulab is safe, easy to use, password protected and encrypted.

Pathology tests are typically tests on blood and other human fluids and the app will provide clinicians a quick and simple way to access patient information.

Modulab will also allow the clinician to directly contact the patient simply by pressing an icon on the app.

Until now, doctors and health professionals could access the pathology laboratory information database online via a computer at the hospital or elsewhere, or via a link in email notifications. This app will provide the same information remotely while a doctor is on call or away from the hospital.

“This new medical app is a great technological innovation for the GHA,” said the Minister for Health, Neil Costa.

“We are always striving to introduce the latest advances to improve the way in which clinicians can carry out their vitally important work. I would like to thank the various professional teams at the GHA, who have been working diligently to ensure that this new system was operational as soon as possible.”

Pathology Services Manager Dr Alex Menez and GHA Director for Information Technology Heath Watson, highlighted the great teamwork and collaboration between their departments that had brought the project to fruition.

The Medical Director Danny Cassaglia said that the greatest benefit is the possibility of accessing patient results remotely as soon as these are ready, noting that it made the system more efficient, fast and intuitive.

