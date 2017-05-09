Germany sees scope for ‘sensible’ agreement on Gibraltar – report

The German Government believes Brexit offers “a possibly historic opportunity” for the UK and Spain to reach “a friendly and sensible” political agreement over Gibraltar’s legal status, according to Spanish press reports.

Martin Schäfer, spokesman at the Foreign Ministry, was asked about Gibraltar during a press conference and made clear that the German Government would not get involved in a “dispute” going back centuries.

But he was quoted by Spanish news agency Efe as saying that “one side or the other, probably the British side, will want to put Gibraltar on the agenda” for Brexit negotiations.

“The position of the German Government could not be clearer: we want a sensible and friendly political agreement between the states that are faced off politically and legally on this issue, in this case Spain and the United Kingdom,” he was quoted as saying.

“Perhaps the process for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU that is starting now is a historic opportunity to tackle and clarify this issue once and for all.”

According to the Spanish report, Mr Schäfer acknowledged that both the UK and Spain were adamant in their respective positions, with each government insisting there is nothing to discuss.

