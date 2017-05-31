Garden cookery class for Loreto pupils

Pupils from the Loreto Convent School Gardening Club yesterday picked their ‘school grown’ rhubarb to make a crumble under the supervision of local Chef Vicky Garcia Bishop. This formed part of an ongoing project called ‘Plant to Plate’ whereby the children plant and grow their own fruit and vegetables and then learn to cook them.

The first cooking session of ‘Plant to Plate’ took place yesterday afternoon at the school with members of the school gardening club from Year 6 taking part. The aim of the club is to understand how to grow fruit and vegetables, learn about the nutrition and to cook with the produce they have grown.

Chef Vicky Garcia Bishop taught the pupils how to make rhubarb crumble on site within their own school garden.

“For this project the pupils have planted and harvested vegetables and fruit in the school garden and I am running some cooking workshops with them teaching them how to cook them and also covering nutritional value of what they are cooking too,” said Ms Garcia Bishop who has recently returned from the Brighton Food Festival and runs Yum Yum school lunches.

Minister for Education Dr John Cortes visited the garden and spoke to the children about what they had grown and also listened in on the cooking demonstration.

Dr Cortes praised the gardening initiative and said it was great for the children to see where their food actually came from and how it got to their plates.

“Sometimes they do not know where it has come from and it is important they learn about it,” he said.

The project is led by IT teacher David Devincenzi-Clemens, who took over the project with little knowledge of gardening to begin with but with a passion to learn and help the pupils learn about gardening and cooking. As the project moves forward Mr Devincenzi-Clemens will be making sure the garden survives the summer months and will be watering the plants during the holidays.

