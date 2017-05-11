Five local players make it to Gibraltar Darts Trophy

Manuel Vilerio, Dylan Duo, Dyson Parody, Justin Bruton and Antony Lopez all qualified for the first rounds of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy which starts tomorrow at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

The five local players will have their chance to shine against the professionals in what has become one of the highlights of the international darts calendar in Gibraltar.

The £135,000 tournament sees a 48-player field competing as from tomorrow, May 12 to Sunday 14th May.

Friday’s first round will see the 32 qualifiers in action, with completed by this evening’s Host Nation Qualifier for players from Gibraltar which was increased to five players after the withdrawal of Adrian Lewis.

Friday’s action includes former Lakeside Champions Steve Beaton and Christian Kist taking on Mike De Decker and Ronny Huybrechts respectively.

Former European Tour winner Justin Pipe plays Wales’ Jonny Clayton, while former Players Championship Finals winner Paul Nicholson takes on emerging Englishman Chris Quantock.

The matches involving Gibraltarian players will start in the afternoon with youngsters from Bayside School first challenging some of the pros as has been traditional in the past.

Following this Jeremy Cruz will face off Jarvis Bautista in the final of the PDC Under 23 Youth World Championship Qualifier. Jarvis missed getting a spot in the first rounds after losing to Manuel Vilerio in the deciders.

The winner of the youth match will qualify for the last 64 stage of this event which takes place later on this year in Wigan, UK.

Schedule of Play

Friday May 12

First Round

Afternoon Session (1pm-5pm local time, 12pm-4pm BST)

Jeffrey de Zwaan v Alan Tabern

Jonny Clayton v Justin Pipe

Richie Corner v Darren Webster

Matthew Dennant v James Richardson

HNQ2 v Matt Clark

Martin Schindler v Callan Rydz

Magnus Caris v HNQ1

Paul Nicholson v Chris Quantock

Evening Session (7pm-11pm local time, 6pm-10pm BST)

Mario Robbe v Rob Cross

Rene Eidams v John Henderson

Ritchie Edhouse v Krzysztof Ratajski

Steve Beaton v Mike De Decker

James Wilson v HNQ3

Christian Kist v Ronny Huybrechts

HNQ4 v Darren Johnson

Dimitri Van den Bergh v HNQ5