Pic: S. Ignacio

The first Guard Mount of the year was held on Saturday in front of The Convent. At midday the first ceremonial Guard Mount of 2017 was carried out by G and I Company of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. They were accompanied by the Band and Corp of Drums. This formal Changing of the Guard ceremony is now conducted four times a year, in the spring and summer. During the ceremony, the Old Guard deployed from to No 6 Convent Place. The New Guard accompanied by the Band and Corps of Drums marched on parade from the direction of John Mackintosh Hall towards the Convent. After acknowledging the presence of the Governor Lt. Gen. Edward Davis with a Royal Salute and playing of the first six bars of the National Anthem, the Guard Commanders commenced the handover before posting the replacement sentry. The Old Guard then marched off.

MORE IN OUR PRINTED EDITION