Field Gun team displays skills over breakfast

Gibraltar’s Field Gun crew were in Casemates yesterday morning giving a small demonstration of tasks they will have to perform when they take part in the annual Field Gun competition in Collingwood, UK, next month.

As people sat down to early-morning coffee and breakfast, they were treated to a thrilling show of skill and fast-paced teamwork.

The crew consists of 18 people who need to run, dismantle, reassemble and fire the 850-pound gun in the shortest possible time.

The crucial part is ensuring the heavy pieces of the gun are disconnected and reconnected in perfect sequence and with precision timing.

Gibraltar’s team consists of members from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Army Police, Army Personal Trainers, the Royal Air Force and the Navy. Two of the members are women and two are American.







