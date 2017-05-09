Fidget blankets highlight community support for dementia sufferers

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society yesterday held an exhibition showcasing their ‘fidget blankets’ created by local volunteers.

The purpose of the blankets is to give people with dementia something to do while they are sitting down.

The Minister for Health Neil Costa opened the exhibition alongside GADS Chairwoman Daphne Alcantara, and committee members Lourdes Avellano, Dick Barton and Ann Barton.

“Dementia and Alzheimer’s is one of those areas of medicine that until recently has not been very well known and I think that the work that GADS has done and continues to do is incredibly important,” Mr Costa said.

The blankets will soon be distributed to dementia patients in care and at home.

“I would like to give a massive thanks to all the ladies who come to Bishop Canilla every week,” Mrs Alcantara said at yesterday’s exhibition launch.

“What started as an idea has now become a community project. It goes without saying, but it is their love, dedication and generosity that they give every single week means we can continue with this project.”

Related