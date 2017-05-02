Feetham praises Gibraltarian ‘tenacity’ in May Day message

Gibraltar’s entrepreneurial ‘tenacity and imagination’ will play a key role in facing the challenge of Brexit, Opposition Leader Daniel Feetham said in a May Day message.

“I have said many times that we as a community have always been entrepreneurial and imaginative ‘go getters’ in nature,” he said.

“It is one feature of our identity as Gibraltarians which we have always been particularly proud of.”

“We are a society that perseveres and by pure grit, tenacity, imagination and business like mentality, we have taken advantage of Gibraltar’s unique position and made it work.”

“These may be uncertain times but whatever challenges may come our way, we will find a way to not only make it work but take positive advantage from it.”

Mr Feetham highlighted issues such as private sector pensions and the need for “properly structured” vocational training.

He also stressed concerns about the minimum wage, union independence and “exploitative employment practices” including the overuse of recruitment agencies and permanent supply workers.

“Practices that have no place in the kind of fair society we want to create and certainly not in an economy which according to the Government is the third wealthiest in the world,” he said.

Related