Farron cancels Gibraltar visit after Manchester blast

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has cancelled a visit to Gibraltar today following a suspected terror attack at a concert in Manchester last night.

Mr Farron had been due in Gibraltar today on a fact-finding trip.

Campaigning in the UK’s general election has been suspended after a blast at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena killed 19 people in Manchester and injured dozens more.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May and they had agreed that all national campaigning would be suspended until further notice.

Mrs May will chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday morning.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron called off the election visit to Gibraltar and the SNP postponed Tuesday’s planned manifesto launch.

Mr Corbyn said: “I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester last night. My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured.”

“Today the whole country will grieve for the people who have lost their lives.”

“I have spoken with Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester, who has fully briefed me on the operational response in the city.”

“I would like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their bravery and professionalism in dealing with last night’s appalling events.”

“I have spoken with the Prime Minister and we have agreed that all national campaigning in the General Election will be suspended until further notice.”

Mrs May said: “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.”

“All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

