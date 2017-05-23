Fancy dress winners

Gibraltar Museums Day – celebrating International Museum’s Day – saw a record number of entries this year with over 1,900 people visiting on the day. This year there was a new wing with new exhibits which attracted a large number of people – whole families also participated in its many events. As always the fancy dress competition attracted some of the usual players with the entries being of a very high standard. Many chose to dress up as refugees or World War II evacuees. There were three joint winners this year they were Miley and Jake Piri, Aaron Sanchez Soiza and Katie and Christina Reyes. The judging was carried out by Priscilla Sacramento and Dr Geraldine Finlayson from the Gibraltar Museum. See picture spread pages 12 and 13.

Pic: Johnny Bugeja.

Related