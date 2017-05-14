Europa one match from becoming champions after Lincoln drop points

The first division took a dramatic turn last night when leaders Lincoln Red Imps, who had started the weekend one point ahead, dropped two points against first division newcomers Mons Calpe.
A dramatic match saw Lincoln forced to play from going behind early in the second half. After equalizing Mons Calpe came back to lead again. Lincoln only managed to grab the equalzer late on and were unable to get the crucial winner. The draw leave Europa top of the league after beating Gibraltar United the previous day.
With one round left to play Europa look set to win the first division after going one point up and facing Glacis United who once again picked up a red card reducing their squad options further.
