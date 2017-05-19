‘Despite the challenges of Brexit we shouldn’t lose our optimism’, says CM

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday addressed the plenary session of the Charity Finance Group’s Annual Conference.

The Chief Minister who answered questions from the audience about the role of charities in society, communications and the importance of responsive and responsible regulation in the charity sector as a whole, told the conference that “despite the challenges of Brexit we shouldn’t lose our optimism”.

Mr Picardo added, that “our belief in international comity and co-operation, and our hope that by building a more inter-dependent world we will build a safer world for our children.”

During a discussion about the charity sector as a whole, the Chief Minister spoke about the new challenges faced by Gibraltar due to Brexit and the way in which Gibraltar benefits from EU regulatory standards transposed to date and which have established common regulatory standards for Gibraltar to take forward into the continuation of market access in the UK after Brexit.

Mr Picardo shared a panel with the House of Lords Shadow Spokesperson for Exiting the EU, Baroness Hayter, the founder of the Best for Britain campaign, Gina Miller, and Baroness Stedman-Scott.

He highlighted Gibraltar’s growing role as a centre for international philanthropy and the common values that Gibraltar shares with both the UK and with Europe.

Related