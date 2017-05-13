Gibraltar Hearing Impaired & Tinnitus Association (GHITA) committee members, Maite Facio Beanland and Gill McManus, were in the Piazza yesterday morning enduring the intensive showers to raise funds and awareness for the association.

“We are here to raise both money and awareness as next week is Deafness Awareness Week,” said Mrs Mc Manus.

“A lot of people have come up and asked questions about what we are doing,” she added.

Mrs Facio Beanland is hearing impaired and said that because of the weather not as many people are coming over to talk to the Association. Although she knows numerous people on the Rock the stall had been very popular.

