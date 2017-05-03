Coroner to probe fatal blast on cargo ship

Gibraltar’s Coroner will open an inquest into the deaths of two seafarers who died following an explosion on board a cargo ship sailing to Gibraltar.

The bodies of the Filipino seafarers are due to be disembarked today, with post-mortem examinations expected to be carried out later this week, the Chronicle understands.

Police are continuing to conduct interviews and investigations on behalf of the Coroner, Charles Pitto.

The flag state of the vessel, Marshall Islands, has already conducted an investigation into the incident and concluded that it was an accident.

The bulk carrier ship Tamar suffered an explosion in international waters in the Atlantic route from Baltimore USA to Gibraltar, where it arrived on Monday evening.

A further two crewmembers sustained serious injuries in the explosion were airlifted by Portuguese maritime rescue services near the Azores. They are being treated in Lisbon.

According to a Gibraltar Government spokesman, the explosion took place at the fore castle of the vessel and was apparently caused by accumulation of gases.

