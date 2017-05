Today is one of the busiest Saturday’s of the year with a number of events happening throughout the day. Governor Lt Gen Edward Davis and Mrs Davis will host the traditional open day in The Convent starting at 11am. The day will also see the Musuem’s Open Day (10am), Classic Car Rally on Casemates (10am), Gibraltar Heitage Trust Competition at Wellington Front (9am) and the Freedom of the City Parade by the Royal Anglian Regiment. Pic: Johnny Bugeja.

