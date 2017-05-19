Conservatives remain committed to Gib, says election manifesto

By Alice Mascarenhas and PA

The Conservative Party has vowed to protect the democratic freedom of the people of Gibraltar and all overseas territories to remain British “for as long as that is their wish” in its electoral manifesto. The pledge from the Conservatives, which was expected, has been well received locally and adds strength to the UK’s overall commitment to the Rock with the main political parties contesting the UK Election June 8 highlighting their support for the people of Gibraltar.

Under the section ‘Leaving the European Union’, the Conservative party points out, that as powers return from the EU they will be able to determine the level best placed to take decisions on the issues “ensuring that power sits closer to the people of the UK than ever before”.

“We expect that the outcome will be a significant increase in the decision-making power of each devolved administration but we must also ensure that as we leave the EU no new barriers to living and doing business within our own union are created. In some areas, this will require common UK frameworks,” said the manifesto.

The Conservatives we will pursue free trade with European markets, and secure new trade agreements with other countries.

“We want to work together in the fight against crime and terrorism, collaborate in science and innovation – and secure a smooth, orderly Brexit. And we will protect the democratic freedom of the people of Gibraltar and our overseas territories to remain British, for as long as that is their wish. The final agreement will be subject to a vote in both houses of parliament,” it said.

