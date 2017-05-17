CM will address London Charity Finance Group conference

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will address a plenary session of the Charity Finance Group’s Annual Conference this week.

The Charity Finance Group has been established for 30 years and is the champion of strong financial leadership across the charity sector.

The Group’s Annual Conference is the central event of the year for all finance professionals working in the charity sector.

The Chief Minister will be involved in the midday plenary session tomorrow alongside Baroness Hayter.

Mr Picardo said Gibraltar had been establishing itself very successfully in the philanthropy space for some time now.

“That will only grow as more and more private offices establish themselves within our jurisdiction. The Charity Finance Group’s Annual Conference is therefore an important one for Gibraltar and I very much look forward to addressing the plenary session, which will deal with Brexit issues in particular.”

Other confirmed speakers at the conference include: Baroness Hayter, the Labour DExEU in the House of Lords;SachaRomanovitch, the Chief Executive of Grant Thornton; and Nicki Deeson, the International Finance Director of Amnesty International.

During Mr Picardo’s absence from Gibraltar Dr Joseph Garcia will be acting Chief Minister.

