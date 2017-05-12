Clubhouse Gibraltar set to move to the Gladys Perez Centre

Clubhouse Gibraltar will be moving to the Gladys Perez Centre over the next few weeks. The announcement was made yesterday, ahead of today’s “Wear Yellow Day”, during its annual report presentation which once again has formed part of this year’s Mental Health Week of activities and events. The room erupted into cheers as Clubhouse CEO Emily Adamberry Olivero broke the news to the charity’s members at the meeting held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Clubhouse is currently located at Wellington Front and expects to have the Main Street premises handed over to them by mid-June this year.

Ms Adamberry Olivero said the news had been confirmed by the Minister for Health, Neil Costa, during a phone call earlier this week.

The announcement was made alongside Chairman of the Board of Trustees Rene Beguelin and trustees Peter Montegriffo and Kristian Menez.

“I am very happy, it is obviously a gigantic milestone in our progress,” Ms Adamberry Olivero said.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Related