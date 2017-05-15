Chronicle’s Alice Mascarenhas wins Cancer Research UK’s ‘Flame of Hope’

Alice Mascarenhas, the Deputy Editor of the Gibraltar Chronicle, has won a UK national award from Cancer Research UK in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the cause.

The charity’s annual Flame of Hope Awards acknowledges remarkable efforts in fundraising and volunteering made by people from all walks of life.

Ms Mascarenhas beat off stiff competition from across the UK to be chosen by the awards panel as the joint winner of the Media Supporter of the Year award.

Now she is set to pick up the award at a special ceremony in London on June 30 hosted by Cancer Research UK chairman, Sir Leszek Borysiewicz.

An audience at the Merchant Taylors Hall will hear how Ms Mascarenhas has shown exceptional support for Cancer Research UK with a series of first class articles promoting the work of the charity’s Gibraltar fundraising committee, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary, and how she also joined a group of five women who raised more than £25,000 by taking part in a trek of the Great Wall of China some 10 years ago.

Giovi Vinales, secretary of the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar branch, said: “Alice is a truly remarkable and selfless human being of whom we are very proud.”

“We remain extremely grateful for her continued and solid support. She has been instrumental in promoting all our events and awareness campaigns.”

“Despite her busy schedule, she always finds time to engage with us to ensure she is up to date and has the relevant information to be able to give coverage and accurately report on all our work.”

Ms Mascarenhas said she was honoured to receive this award.

“In a small community like Gibraltar sometimes covering the news is not enough, especially when you know the players involved,” she said.

“They are your friends and you see their efforts and because of this you too go that extra mile.”

“In particular I have always tried to help local charities, such as Cancer Research, in their aim to raise awareness and to educate, but at the end of the day I am simply doing my job.”

“I am grateful to Cancer Research UK and I am glad that I have been able to help their cause in some small measure over the years.”

Over the last 40 years, survival has doubled – today half of people with cancer will survive their disease for at least 10 years.

Cancer Research UK’s ambition is to ensure that by 2034, three-quarters of people survive their disease for 10 years or more after a cancer diagnosis.

Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Gibraltar, Lynn Daly, said: “Every step we make towards beating cancer sooner relies on every pound, every hour and every person.”

“These awards are our way of honouring incredible people like Alice who give their time freely to raise money for research and promote greater awareness of the disease, and yet ask for nothing in return.”

“It’s thanks to the support of the fundraising public and our amazing army of volunteers that we can continue to make a real difference and bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

The following categories are recognised in the Flame of Hope Awards: Ambassador of the Year, Community Organisation of the Year, Corporate Charity Champion of the Year, Corporate Fundraising Team of the Year, Event Volunteer of the Year, Fundraising in the Community Award, Fundraising Volunteer of the Year, Media Supporter of the Year, Pioneer of the Year, Research Engagement Award, Sharp Mind Award, Shop of the Year, Shop Volunteer of the Year and Young Volunteer of the Year. Honorary Fellowships, which recognise the achievement of individuals who have shown outstanding loyalty and dedication to the cause over many years, are also announced at the ceremony.

