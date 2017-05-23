Childline tips on talking to children about terrorism

Childline Gibraltar has issued advice for parents on how to talk to children about terrorism in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester yesterday evening.

The charity offered its support stating: “Many tweens and teens in Gibraltar will be fans of Ariana Grande and will be shocked, as we all are, and confused about what happened in Manchester last night.”

“Childline is here to support them and you.”

Childline explained that it can be difficult to know how to approach the subject and therefore offered some tips for talking to children about terrorism.

“Talking about terrorism can be tricky. Let children and young people know that they can always talk to you about anything, and that they’re safe and loved.”

“You know your child best, so take the approach that works for you both.”

Childline volunteers suggest listening and asking children what they know and how they feel about it as well as reassuring them that adults are doing everything they can to keep them safe.

The charity also suggests avoiding complicated explanations that could leave a child confused and frightened and finally letting them know they can always talk to you.

The Childline Gibraltar helpline is open every evening from 5-9pm on Freephone 8008 and Live Chat is available via our website www.childline.gi. E-mails can be sent to help@childline.gi.

