Chelsea pensioners join the Re-enactment Society

The complement of the Gibraltar Re-enactment Society cadre was boosted on Saturday morning at Grand Casemates Square, by two willing volunteers.

Two of the iconic “Boys of The Old Brigade” and Residents of the Royal Hospital Chelsea known to all as “Chelsea Pensioners”, former Lance Sergeant Coldstream Guards, Tony Hunter and former Staff Sergeant Military Provost Staff, Jimmy Nicholson, who were holidaying together in Gibraltar.

They both donned their famous scarlet uniforms to meet members of The Society and of course, pose with them for photographs for the morning’s tour visitors. Pics: Derek Booth

Related