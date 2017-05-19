Casais becomes Calpe House corporate sponsor

Casais (Gibaltar) Limited has presented a cheque for £10,000 to the Calpe House Trust. Jared Negron a friend of Calpe House met with the Finance Director of Casais (Gibraltar) Limited, Leandro Peixoto. During this meeting he highlighted the community spirit surrounding the New Calpe House Appeal. Casais are a major employer in Gibraltar and immediately offered to become a corporate sponsor. The Trustees of Calpe House has conveyed its sincere thanks to Casais, noting that Calpe House can only continue to provide its services with the support of the community Photo, left to right: Charles Marfe Trustee, Calpe House Jared Negron Friend of Calpe House Albert Poggio Trustee, Calpe House Leandro Peixoto Finance Director, Casais Helder Silva Director, Casais Edward Yome Trustee, Calpe House.

