Brexit comes into focus in CPA regional conference on the Rock

Brexit will be the main issue under discussion at the 47th Regional Conference of the British Islands and Mediterranean Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association being held on the Rock. The four day conference of 40 Parliamentarians from 11 Commonwealth countries under the banner of “Strengthening the role of the BIMR region; considering the role of small branches post Brexit” is hosted by the Gibraltar Branch of the CPA.

There will be a plenary session on the effect of Brexit on the Region and the Commonwealth post-Brexit and debate on the impact of Brexit on the different branches.

Hosted by the Gibraltar Branch the Parliamentarians will be welcomed to the conference by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the event will be opened by President of the Gibraltar Branch of the CPA, Adolfo Canepa.

The Gibraltar Branch will be represented by the Minister for Housing and Equality, Samantha Sacramento, who is the leader of the delegation, the Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, and Opposition Members Edwin Reyes and Roy Clinton. The delegation secretary is Paul Martinez.

“Gibraltar has long been a member of the Commonwealth family at many levels,” Ms Sacramento said.

“We have always been very committed to participating in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. Having been our branch delegation leader at all CPA conferences in the past 4 years I have built up a strong network of contacts that have served. I feel strongly that we should look to our colleagues in the Commonwealth as partners and it is now even more important in a post-Brexit scenario that we continue to develop and enhance these links.”

“Conferences such as this one present the perfect opportunity for us to explore and further enhance these links, given that all the Branches attending will be affected by Brexit.”

“I am particularly happy that Gibraltar is hosting this conference this year, as we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the building that houses the Gibraltar Parliament.”

The Conference will take the form of a series of plenary sessions addressed by invited speakers on selected relevant topics followed by workshops during which delegates are invited to contribute and discuss.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will address the delegates in his capacity as Minister for Exiting the European Union and the Attorney General Michael Llamas will also do so in a separate session.

The Annual General Meeting of the BIMR will also be held during the Conference.

Related