Bishop cooks at Brighton Food Festival

Pic: Natalia Robba

Local chef Vicky Bishop will represent the Rock and prepare the inauguration dinner at the Brighton Food Festival this Thursday.

Mrs Bishop will take over a fine dining restaurant called Jeremy’s in West Sussex and serve around 60 people including the festivals organisers.

At the inauguration dinner Mrs Bishop will bea taste of Gibraltar, Iberia and North Africa with her four course dinner.

This will be her second UK restaurant takeover having previously prepared a dinner at a restaurant in Guernsey as part of a chef exchange.

“I’m ready to muck in, last year I worked very hard to get my covers done in two days and if I have to this again this year then I will,” Mrs Bishop said.

“I feel very humbled and privileged to be working with them on this dinner. I’m sure I will learn a lot form the experience. The dinner sold out its 60 covers within two weeks of sales which has blown me away.”

“It is a privilege to represent my country and our cuisine and that of the surrounding area. I always strive for perfection and I will be nailing it.”

Jeremy’s is an award winning restaurant with two rosettes and Mrs Bishop will arrive a couple days ahead of the event to prepare her dinner.

