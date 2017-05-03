BetVictor underscores commitment to Gibraltar

Gibraltar-based gaming company BetVictor made a ‘huge’ statement of intent declaring “we are here, we are not going anywhere”, as it inaugurated its new offices last week.

The online gaming company has taken up premises at the £45 million Gibraltar World Trade Centre, to house its 400 staff.

The firm invited the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Minister for Commerce, Albert Isola, to tour its new premises and meet staff as part of the official opening.

As well as a different theme for each department the design of the office incorporates a staff conference room modelled on Anfield – much to the delight of Liverpool FC fan Mr Picardo.

Addressing his staff, Michael Tabor, owner of BetVictor, said: “Looking around here today is a testament to the hard work that everybody has done especially over the last three years which has brought this company from zero to hero.”

Reflecting on the highs and lows of the business he added: “If the odds are in your favour and you do things correctly then you’ll come out a winner obviously in the long run.”

Mr Picardo said: “The history of online gaming in Gibraltar is a history of two decades of growth.”

“Two decades of going from an idea that might of worked to a new reality that has really established itself as one of the most important parts of the Gibraltar economy.”

