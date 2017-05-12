Ballymena memorial to evacuees will be echoed elsewhere

Gibraltarian evacuees who died in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, will be honoured with a memorial featuring stones extracted from the Rock.

The Gibraltar Government also confirmed it is considering sending pieces of the Rock to other areas and in honour of World War II evacuees.

The memorial will mark the graves of the 42 Gibraltar evacuees who perished and was the idea of Ballymena Lions Club.

A list of the names of the evacuees who died in camps was forward to Lions Club members in Gibraltar and a search of cemetery records yielded the location of all 42 deceased.

It is proposed that a memorial rock cairn containing 42 stones, possibly retrieved from the sites of the remains of the eight camps, be placed in the Ballymena cemetery.

“The government is working with the Lion’s Club to try to design something that properly honours those who were evacuated there,” a government spokesman said.

“We are also considering what else we could do in the other places that Gibraltarians were evacuated to.”

Around 2,000 evacuees arrived in Ballymena from Gibraltar during World War Two and were housed in Nissan huts at specially built camps in the countryside.

