ArtDance opens tonight with local and international talent

Gibraltar’s first international dance platform ‘ArtDance’ begins tonight at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The two-night event that closes tomorrow is part of this year’s Gibraltar Spring Festival and is organised by Nathan Conroy, who has led an international performance career over the past 16 years and now teaches local dancers in his Art In Movement studio.

Tonight’s event will see performances from international dancers such as hip-hop dancer Mickael Marso Riviere, James Lane from STOMP, Barcelona based dance company Iron Skulls, Southern Kids Crew, Funky Currywurst, Iain Payne and Jess Haener.

Local acts include Kristina Hewitt, the Gibraltar Academy of Dance, Innovations, Show Dance Company and Art In Movement.

“The idea behind it is from my experiences of touring the whole for many years and one of the most exciting things for me was watching platforms that happen in every major city,” Mr Conroy said.



