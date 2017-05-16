All set for this year’s Gibraltar Flower Show

This year’s Flower Show organised by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society takes place tomorrow and Thursday at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Judging for the public spaces, gardens, balconies and patios has already taken place and the winner of the terraced garden category was won by Ernest Montado.

Pat Sutton won for her patio display and Bathsheba Peralta for her balcony display.

This year’s judges were Andrew Gdaniec and Maurice Gache on behalf of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society.

The show opens to the public tomorrow after 2pm and on Thursday all day.

SEE PRINT EDITION FOR MORE DETAILS