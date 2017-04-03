Young singer Coleing is GibFYM young musician of the year

This year’s Young Musician of the Year award at the GibFYM was presented to young singer Julianne Coleing. The 12th Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians Gala took place at the John Mackintosh Hall last Saturday in the presence of the visiting UK adjudicator Anthony Williams who had the unenviable task of judging some categories with bursaries in front of a live audience.

This new twist in the format of the GibFYM gala gave renewed impetus to the overall presentation, which year on year improves on the quality of young musicians and allows music students the unique opportunity of performing live and measuring themselves against international competition.

Once again there were hundreds of young musicians involved in the four day event.

The top Bursary on Saturday night, the Hassan’s trophy with a £500 cash prize, went to vocalist Julianne Coeling who the adjudicator said had the ‘tingle factor’ in her rendition of ‘Maybe I like it this Way’ from the

musical ‘The Wild Party’.

