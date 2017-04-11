Xiberras funeral to be held next week on the Rock

The funeral of former Leader of the Opposition Maurice Xiberras will be held in Gibraltar next week. Following a service in London his body will then be repatriated to Gibraltar where the funeral will be held on Thursday 20 April. Maurice Xiberras, a pioneering Gibraltarian politician and former a former Leader of the Opposition, had championed close links with Britain throughout his life. He died suddenly towards the end of March in the UK at the age of 80.

The service in London will be held at his Parish Church at ‘Our Lady Immaculate’ at 401/403 Ewell Road, Tolworth, Surrey, KT6 7DG at 12 noon on Tuesday, 18 April. This will be followed by a local reception directly after the service where everyone will be welcome.

Mr Xiberras’ body will then be repatriated by air to Gibraltar on Wednesday 19 April and will be presented in a closed casket at the Chapel of Rest at the Mortuary in St Bernard’s Hospital for the family to pay their respects during the evening. The following day, Thursday 20 April, the mortuary will again be opened from 11:30am to 2:30pm for friends to pay their respects. The funeral will take place on the same day at 3:00pm at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned. This will be followed by a short cremation service to be attended by family and close friends only.

In accordance with his wishes, his ashes will be buried at his mother’s grave at North Front Cemetery on Friday 21 April.

His family are grateful for all the messages of condolence, good wishes and memories shared. They felt it was important that both family and friends were given an opportunity to say goodbye both in the UK and in Gibraltar. They are grateful to everyone for their patience whilst the arrangements have been made.

The family have requested family flowers only at the services. A retiring collection will be made for local charities at each service.

