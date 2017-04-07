Westside raises almost £20,000 for charities

Westside Comprehensive School yesterday donated £19,751 from a year-long fundraising scheme to 16 charities.

Hundreds of Westside students gathered at the school’s gym for the annual presentation showcasing their charitable endeavours.

Head teacher Michelle Barabich thanked staff and students for all their hard work at the event attended by the Minister for Education Dr John Cortes.

“The charities assembly is always a very proud and memorable day for the school. It is a time when we celebrate the schools fundraising and charitable achievements,” Mrs Barabich said.

“As is customary here at Westside School students and staff make an extraordinary effort throughout the academic year to find innovative ways to help others by fundraising, investing time in others and generally giving back to the community at large.”

She added that students and staff had once again risen to challenge despite academic demands and exam pressures.

