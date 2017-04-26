Walk to top of the Rock set to raise over £5000 for Cancer Research

The Walk to the Top of the Rock in aid of Cancer Research at the weekend is expected to raise over £5,000. The event was again organised by Deloitte and MH Bland and this year saw some 300 people participating in the walk setting off up Main Street towards the Cable Car top station. From the Piazza to The Convent everyone walked together behind the official banner which served as a reminder as to why the walk was taking place.

“Since 2005 the Walk has been held in aid of Cancer Research, and more recently also Stick it to Sarcoma; in memory of Joey Gabay, in a hope that one day a cure or at least an improvement to cancer treatments will be found to alleviate the suffering of so many families who are unfortunately affected by Cancer. Joey’s wife, Alison Gabay is currently training to climb Mt Kilimanjaro in June to also raise money for the cause,” said a spokesman.

The Walk has always been a fun family day out and this year again saw people of all ages taking part. Chris Wood and Shilpi Chotrani made an early break and managed to stay ahead of the pack reaching the top in an impressive 30 minutes. Chris is one of the members of Team Calpe, who are in training for their mammoth two-week cycle, setting off from Calpe House, London on the 2nd June and arriving in Gibraltar on the 17 June.

Chris and Shilpi for being the first male and female participants to reach the top while Evie Hinnigan and Jake Berini were the first under 12 years and Di Lazenbury and Graham Smith were the first over 60s.

The winners of the raffle were as follows: 1st Prize – Adrian Rodriguez, 2nd Prize – Jeremy Martinez, 3rd Prize – Analise Debono, 4th Prize – Gabby Garner and 5th Prize – Liz Hunter.

