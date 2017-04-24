Video games theme for fifth Gib face and body painting festival

Gibraltar’s fifth annual international face and body painting festival took place over the weekend at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. This year’s theme was video games.

The demonstration days saw artists design and paint their models. Some models attended the Bosom Buddies fashion show at Grand Battery House on Friday.

One of the models taking part at the weekend was a seasoned festival participant. Mairead Snell painted by Victoria Gugenheim -a World Award Winning Body painter – has worked with Charlotte Church: Entanglement and Guardians of the Galaxy.

This was Ms Gugenheim’s first time on the Rock and she also held a masterclass in robots and cyborgs painting. She also formed part of the judging team.

She was inspired to come to the Rock by festival organiser Hamish Dalmedo.

“He promotes this as an actual art form and the way he has done it is so expertly done that I wanted to come here. He has made everything so welcoming, making sure the models and body painters are really catered for.”

