‘Vessels make no contact’

A gust of wind drew two ships unusually close to one another just off the South Mole on Sunday evening.

A blast of foghorns alerted local residents to the incident although the Gibraltar Port Authority insisted that no contact was made between the two vessels.

In a statement the GPA said: “When leaving the harbour at 18:40 hrs yesterday (Sunday), ship “Maritime Unity” was affected by a strong gust of wind which took it closer to ship “Furious” than would normally be the case. No contact was made and the vessel sailed on to her next port of call.”

