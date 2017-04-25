UN committee publishes latest working document on Gibraltar

The United Nations’ Special Committee on Decolonization has published its annual working paper on Gibraltar, in which it sets out the contrasting views expressed by the UK, Gibraltar and Spain regarding the Rock’s future.

The working paper prepared by the Committee of 24 will be discussed at a regional meeting in St Vincent and the Grenadines next month ahead of the committee’s substantive yearly meeting in New York in June.

The document holds no surprises and reflects the position set out by each government during sessions at the UN in New York last year.

This includes the UK’s double-lock sovereignty commitment to Gibraltar, which for the first time ever was last year included in the annual consensus decision reached by the UK and Spain.

