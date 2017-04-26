UK committed to ensuring fluid border, Lords told

The UK will work with Gibraltar and Spain to ensure the border continues to function well after Brexit, the House of Lords was told this week.

The comment was made by Lord Bridges of Headley, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, in answer to questions regarding the similarities in land border issues to between Spain and Gibraltar, and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

He said: “We have established a Joint Ministerial Committee (European Union Negotiations) for the Devolved Administrations, and are engaging with Gibraltar through the new Joint Ministerial Committee (Gibraltar European Union Negotiations).”

“The latter will allow us to take account of the particular interests that Gibraltar has, given that the EU Treaties apply to a large extent in Gibraltar, with some exceptions – for example, Gibraltar is not part of the Customs Union.”

Lord Bridges added: “We understand the importance of a well functioning Gibraltar -Spain border, and stand ready to work with the Government of Gibraltar and the Government of Spain to ensure the border continues to function well.”

