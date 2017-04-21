Two locals arrested with drugs stash at border

Two locally-resident men were arrested by Spanish police as they tried to drive into Gibraltar in a car stashed with drugs.

The officers allegedly found a cocktail of illicit substances including 147.9 grams of cannabis resin, 51.6 grams of cocaine and 22.5 grams of ecstasy pills hidden in the vehicle, according to a statement issued by the Policia Nacional.

Initial reports claimed the men were stopped driving into Spain from Gibraltar.

But a spokesman for the Policia Nacional told the Chronicle they were in fact arrested heading from La Linea to the Rock.

The two men, aged 27 and 28, were described as “citizens of Gibraltar” in the police statement but were not named.

They were stopped by officers from the Brigada de Respuesta a la Inmigración Clandestina, a specialist border unit of the Policia Nacional.

Officers from the unit have been operating at the La Linea border for several days following the implementation of changes to the Schengen border code requiring tighter checks on people crossing the frontier.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and handed into the custody of investigating magistrates in the court in La Linea.

The arrests happened several days ago but have only just been revealed by Spanish police.

