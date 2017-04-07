Sun’s ‘Gib headlines’ projections on the North face investigated

The headlines of the Sun newspaper which has initiated a campaign in support of Gibraltar were project on the North face of the Rock on Wednesday night.

Yesterday a spokesperson for the Gibraltar Government confirmed it had been completely unaware that images were to be projected on to the North face of the Rock.

“The Government only became aware by reports on social media. The Government can also confirm that it had absolutely no responsibility for this incident.”

The Government said a police investigation into the matter is now under way.

Image: These were the headlines earlier this week in The Sun newspaper.

