Every year, just before the finals night of the Gibraltar International Song Festival, the Festival Committee present a cheque to a local charity. This year, the presentation, was made to the Gibraltar Alzheimer and Dementia Society, in the presence of the Mayor Kaiane Lopez at the City Hall. The picture includes members of the Song Festival Committee and of the society. The song festival this year is being held on Saturday 6 May. Pic: Johnny Bugeja.

