Smoking banned in Bayside sports complex

The Gibraltar Government has introduced a no smoking ban throughout the entirety of the Bayside Sports Complex with immediate effect.

However, smoking areas will be set up for certain events such as the music festival.

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, and CEO of the GSLA, Reagan Lima made the announcement at a press conference yesterday as ‘No Smoking’ signs were being put up around the complex.

Calling it a “positive move” and stating it bring Gibraltar in line with the majority of stadiums across the globe, Mr Linares said he was aware “that the issue of smoking can be a sensitive topic to some people” but that he felt an area dedicated to sports and used regularly by children should have a smoking ban.

“Anyone smoking anywhere within the Bayside complex will be doing so illegally,” Mr Linares said.

“I think the health of the people is very, very, important and sometimes it can be controversial……….sometimes as a Government we have to do these things and it is to do with the responsibility we have to our young people and citizens,” he added.

As smokers will have to leave the grounds to have their cigarette, during certain events like the Gibraltar Music Festival this will not be possible.

To deal with this, there is a clause that allows a smoking area to be created to facilitate an event where attendees cannot leave and re-enter the grounds.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Related