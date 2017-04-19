SDGG announce National Day celebrations

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) have confirm that this year’s National Celebrations will be held from Friday 19 August to Sunday 10 September.

The programme of events and activities which is still not finalised will include the annual Gibraltar Fair, art and photographic competitions, the Gibraltar Calling Music Festival amongst other cultural and social events including the National Day events on Sunday 10 September which this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Referendum.

The SDGG is working with the Gibraltar Cultural Services to produce a programme of events for the three weeks of celebration.

As part of the celebrations the SDGG has also announces they will be organising the Shop Window as well as the Block and Patio competitions.

GIB FAIR

Arrangements are well under way for the annual Gibraltar Fair which will be held at last year’s site on Queensway, from Saturday 19 to Sunday 27 August. The events are being organised by the SDGG and works on the sites will commence shortly to make way for this year’s Fair. The Gibraltar Cultural Services are collaborating and assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth running of all events.

COMPETITIONS

The competitions are open to all Blocks and Patios as well as all Shop Windows. The theme is Gibraltar National Day with all entries required to display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively.

Originality of decoration, time, effort and impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the three winners.

Prizes will be awarded to the three winning entries in each competition.

Entry forms can be collected and handed back when completed, at the John Mackintosh Hall reception, Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

For further information contact the Events Department at the Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi or SDGG on mobile 56641000, email: forty@gibtelecom.net