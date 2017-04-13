Roof transfer

The roof of the old MOD Gatehouse was relocated yesterday morning to the area where the building will be rebuilt 50 meters from where it once stood. The roof was transferred as a single unit, from its location to a temporary location to await the rebuilding on the permanent site. The sympathetic dismantling of the building was started several weeks ago and the constituent parts are being stored in order to rebuild it to the same specification. The move followed a Government commitment to relocate the Gatehouse that used to be at the entry point to HM Naval Dockyard after the MoD said it would be pulling it down to make room for a car park in the area. Pic: S. Ignacio.

