Regiment has new Commanding Officer as Lt Col Lopez retires

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment has a new Commanding Officer. He is Lieutenant Colonel David King, who yesterday took over from Lieutenant Colonel Ivor Lopez shortly after he attended his last official function on his final day as CO at the firing of a 21 Gun Royal Salute on The Queen’s 91st birthday.

At midday at Grand Battery House the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Headquarter Company (Thomson’s Battery) fired the gun salute lead by Gun Position Officer Captain Alex Stone. The Inspecting Officer was Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Phil Vowles.

After being formally received by the outgoing Commanding Officer, Lt Col Lopez, escorted him at the inspection line.

Meanwhile the Queen, a lifelong horse lover and passionate owner and breeder, along with the Princess Royal – spent the day at Newbury Racecourse, where her thoroughbred Maths Prize was running.

The Queen, who is thought to be staying at Windsor Castle, was spotted sharing a joke in the royal box before her horse lined up with six other runners.

But Maths Prize finished behind the favourite and winner Shutter Speed in fifth place.

A rendition of Happy Birthday in honour of the Queen’s milestone was played during the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The Band of the Irish Guards performed the famous tune which inspired some of the thousands of tourists watching the spectacle to join in.

In Hyde Park at midday, 41 volleys in honour of the monarch’s birthday were fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Then an hour later the Honourable Artillery Company fired a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London – an extra 21 for the City of London.

The Queen traditionally has two birthdays, her actual birthday and an official birthday marked every summer by the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The curious decision to give monarchs two birthdays dates back to Edward VII, who was born on November 9 but celebrated the birthday in May and June as the weather was better during these months for outdoor events.

Related