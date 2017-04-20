Port responds to transhipment list

A routine ship-to-ship transfer of oil cargo in the bay was suspended on Tuesday evening after one of the vessels involved started to list to starboard.

The 1997-built, Liberia-flag Karadeniz Powership ELA Sultan, a 63,515 gross tonne bulk and oil carrier, developed the list while loading liquid cargo from the 55,989 gross tonne crude oil tanker New Ability, which is also registered in Liberia.

All operations were immediately suspended while corrective action was considered in consultation with the ship’s crew and its classification society, Bureau Veritas, the Gibraltar Port Authority told the Chronicle.

The Chronicle understands part of the ship’s crew was also taken off as a precaution, although the GPA did not comment on this.

The Deputy Captain of the Port, Manuel Tirado, said there was no damage, personal injury or risk to the environment as a result of the incident.

Throughout Tuesday night, the vessel remained stable and corrective action, requiring the movement of cargo between tanks, took place.

The GPA deployed a Bunkering Superintendent and a Senior Port Officer to work with a Gibraltar Maritime Administration surveyor in supervising the operation.

As this edition went to press, corrective action was being completed after which the vessel was expected to be allowed to sail from Gibraltar.

Related