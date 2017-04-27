Picardo highlights cooperation at Propeller Club speech in Algeciras

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo addressed the Propeller Club of Algeciras at a private lunch on Tuesday this week.

He was a special guest and spoke on the latest developments regarding Brexit and its implications for Gibraltar and the Campo Area.

Mr Picardo told members of the Club that the Gibraltar Government was in favour of co-operation between the Port of Gibraltar and the Port of Algeciras for mutual benefit in the area and emphasised how both ports were complementary to each other.

He added that good relations on both sides would bring economic benefits and more jobs.

“We have much in common and should work together on the elements that unite us. This is the only way to overcome our existing differences which should be overcome through dialogue,” he said.

Mr Picardo thanked the Propeller Club for giving him the opportunity to acquaint himself with their concerns over the challenges Brexit presented to their economic and commercial activities. He also urged those present to work towards making the Bay more competitive taking into account the best Port in the Mediterranean and the excellent Finance Centre in Gibraltar and urged for railway expansion to make the Campo Area richer that, in turn, would benefit Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister’s talk was followed by a Question and Answer session.

