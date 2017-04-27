Picardo highlights continued business confidence in Gibraltar despite Brexit

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo last night delivered a bullish assessment of Gibraltar’s economic performance since the referendum on EU membership last June, highlighting continued business confidence in the Rock despite the uncertainty of Brexit.

Addressing business leaders at a dinner organised by the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, Mr Picardo said the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission had issued 21 licences since the referendum vote and had another 22 in the pipeline.

Gibraltar had also issued two new gaming licences in that time and had another three pending.

It was, Mr Picardo said, “a truly remarkable vote of confidence in Gibraltar.”

Today Mr Picardo will lay in Parliament the draft estimates of government revenue and expenditure for the current financial year ending March 2018, the details of which must remain confidential until the budget debate.

