Nolan on the West End stage

Gibraltarian Nolan Robba (his stage name Nolan Edwards) is performing on the West End as part of the cast of the ENO production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel. The show, a Semi-staged version of the popular musical, opened on Friday and will only run for five weeks until 13 May and Mr Edwards is part of the dancing ensemble and also covers for the ‘Carousel Boy’. In the picture he is fourth from the right on the front row. The production has brought together tenor Alfie Boe who plays Billy Bigelow and soprano Katherine Jenkins in the role of Julie Jordan with actor Nicholas Lyndhurst as the Star Keeper. At the end of the Carousel run Mr Edwards will be joining the new cast for Disney’s Aladdin in the West End.

Pic: Tristram Kenton

Related