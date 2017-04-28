Royal Navy’s latest nuclear submarine rolled out for tests

A new Royal Navy nuclear submarine capable of firing Tomahawk missiles 1,000km has been rolled out of its dockyard to undergo preliminary tests.

The 97-metre long attack sub HMS Audacious was edged from Devonshire Dock Hall in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, ahead of sea trials expected to take place next year.



The 7,400-tonne BAE Systems-built vessel is the fourth of seven Astute class submarines and is armed with Spearfish torpedoes and Tomahawk land attack missiles.

They were designed to be able to strike at targets up to 1,000km from the coast and are equipped with the latest sonar capability and powered by a nuclear reactor.



Three more Astute class submarines are at different stages in the building process in Barrow.

Photos by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire