New premises for Gib’s long established photographic club

The Gibraltar Photographic Society this week opened its newly refurbished premises at Wellington Front.

“The future of Gibraltar’s photographic society is not what it used to be as we now have a dry, fit for purpose home for the photographic society, which is just a phenomenal achievement,” said Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis at a ceremony unveiling a plaque to commemorate the event. Also present was Culture Minister Steven Linares, and Heritage Minister John Cortes alongside Chairman of the photographic society Stephen Hermida.

“We now have one home and one society who are going to take thousands and thousands of pictures, who are going to record where Gibraltar has been and it will set the direction of where Gibraltar is going. Global Gibraltar is going a long way and this society is going to help them to get there,” said the Governor.

The refurbishment of the vault has turned the premises into a meeting hall and gallery that can be used to display small exhibitions. The works have taken over 18 months to complete and the society is grateful to the staff at the John Mackintosh Hall for providing them with a meeting place during this time.

